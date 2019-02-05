2019 Governor's Arts Awards and TEDxJackson

The Mississippi Arts Commission will host the 2019 Governor's Arts Awards on Thursday, Feb. 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Old Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson.

Launched in 1988, the Governor's Arts Awards recognizes individuals and organizations who have made great accomplishments in artistic disciplines, arts-based community development or arts patronage in Mississippi.

This year's recipients include retired Jackson State University music instructor London Branch; Canton-based gospel group The Canton Spirituals; embroidery artist Ruth Miller; New Stage Theatre; Hartley and Mary Peavey, owners of Meridian-based Peavey Electronics; Greenville-born author Julia Reed; and the late James Patterson, a Jackson photographer who died from lung cancer in October 2018. A friend of Patterson's will accept his award on his behalf at the ceremony.

The public reception for the rewards will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the museum's rotunda. The award ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. inside the old House Chamber. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 601-576-6920 or find the event on Facebook.

TEDxJackson at 2 Mississippi Museums

The sixth annual TEDxJackson will take place on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Craig H. Neilsen auditorium at the 2 Mississippi Museums complex.

TED, which stands for "Technology, Entertainment, Design," is an annual event in which business professionals, scientists and people of influence give 18-minute speeches on technology, philosophy, social matters and other topics. TEDx refers to local, self-organized events, often organized in specific cities, that offer a TED-like experience. TEDxJackson first launched in November 2014. Notable speakers have included Joel Bomgar, Brad Franklin, Marshall Ramsey, Pamela Confer and Kermit the Frog.

This year's TEDxJackson event is titled "The Next 200" in honor of Mississippi's recent bicentennial. Speakers will include local musician Adam Collier; Springboard to Opportunities Chief Executive Officer Aisha Nyandoro; theologian and musician Ann Phelps; Citizen Health founder and CEO Brennen Hodge; podcast host Christina Dent; Mississippi Book Festival Executive Director Holly Lange and more. TEDxJackson will announce more speakers over the next two weeks.

General admission is $65 per person. Group tickets are also available for $50. Tickets are on sale at the TEDxJackson website, tedxjackson.com. For more information about the event and scheduled speakers, follow TEDxJackson on Facebook or Twitter.