10 Local Stories of the Week

We call on Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba to repair deep transparency issues within his administration and the Jackson Police Department immediately, and to start delivering on his promises of smart criminal-justice reform. Photo by Stephen Wilson.

By Dustin Cardon Monday, February 4, 2019 6 a.m. CST
There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:

  1. Members and supporters of the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance held a rally to urge lawmakers to pass legislation to make life better for the state's documented and undocumented immigrants.
  2. In a scathing letter, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., called on Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen to appear before the congressional Committee on Homeland Security.
  3. Flooding from backed-up sewage at J.T. Newell's residence in north Jackson has caused an estimated $13,000 in damages. He was forced to gut his home and begin working on a complete remodel.
  4. The Mississippi House Education Committee on Thursday passed House Bill 1283, which would require safety inspections and twice-yearly active shooter drills at public schools, and sent it to the full House for more consideration.
  5. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed the Mississippi Broadband Enabling Act into law Wednesday. The new law seeks to address the lack of access to high-speed broadband internet that plagues Mississippians in many rural parts of the state.
  6. Mississippi celebrities spoke out after a racist, homophobic attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett that Chicago police describe as a "possible hate crime."
  7. Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton, a Republican, announced a run for Mississippi secretary of state on Jan. 28.
  8. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will not reveal the names of officers accused of killing George Robinson with a head blow, but the City of Jackson finally provided names and details about 12 officers involved in nine shootings since 2017.
  9. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba proclaimed January as Mentoring Month during a city council meeting on Jan. 22.
  10. Mississippi officials asked U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves to throw out a lawsuit challenging how the state runs its mental health system, but the U.S. Department of Justice urged the judge to reject both of the state's arguments.

