10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Members and supporters of the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance held a rally to urge lawmakers to pass legislation to make life better for the state's documented and undocumented immigrants.
- In a scathing letter, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., called on Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen to appear before the congressional Committee on Homeland Security.
- Flooding from backed-up sewage at J.T. Newell's residence in north Jackson has caused an estimated $13,000 in damages. He was forced to gut his home and begin working on a complete remodel.
- The Mississippi House Education Committee on Thursday passed House Bill 1283, which would require safety inspections and twice-yearly active shooter drills at public schools, and sent it to the full House for more consideration.
- Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed the Mississippi Broadband Enabling Act into law Wednesday. The new law seeks to address the lack of access to high-speed broadband internet that plagues Mississippians in many rural parts of the state.
- Mississippi celebrities spoke out after a racist, homophobic attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett that Chicago police describe as a "possible hate crime."
- Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton, a Republican, announced a run for Mississippi secretary of state on Jan. 28.
- Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will not reveal the names of officers accused of killing George Robinson with a head blow, but the City of Jackson finally provided names and details about 12 officers involved in nine shootings since 2017.
- Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba proclaimed January as Mentoring Month during a city council meeting on Jan. 22.
- Mississippi officials asked U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves to throw out a lawsuit challenging how the state runs its mental health system, but the U.S. Department of Justice urged the judge to reject both of the state's arguments.
