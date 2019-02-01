MSU Idea Shop, Emerge Exhibit at Belhaven and Millsaps Internship Program

The Mississippi State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach recently named Michael Lane, who graduated from MSU in December 2018 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, as program coordinator for MSU's new Idea Shop.

The University launched the Idea Shop (114 E. Main St., Starkville), as a combination retail space and workshop in late 2018. The retail space, which is in the front of the shop, offers locally made products such as longboard-type skateboards from EM-Boards, coffee from jitterbean's coffee and ceramics by Bonnie Brumley.

The back houses a workshop space used for prototyping new products, and features equipment such as 3D printers. The Idea Shop houses both the Turner A. Wingo Maker Studio and the Retail Product Accelerator, which MSU's College of Business and School of Human Sciences operate.

Lane, a native of Amory, Miss., was a founding member of The Factory at MSU, a student organization that launched in 2014 and is now the Wingo studio at the Idea Shop. In 2016, MSU chose Lane to represent the university during the first National Week of Making, which focused on efforts to inspire creative problem-solving, during President Barack Obama's second term.

The Idea Shop will have a grand opening this spring and will be open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on MSU's Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach, visit ecenter.msstate.edu.

Belhaven Hosting "Emerge" Graphic Design Exhibit

Belhaven University's graphic design department will host its seventh annual "Emerge" exhibit beginning on Saturday, Feb. 9. It features a collection of work from Belhaven student designers, including print, packaging, web and multimedia design, and logo and branding design.

The students whose work will be on display include Que'undra Gill, Brittley Hatten, Kendall Jackson, Erica Rempel, Gracey Vaughn and Zoe Walker.

"Emerge" will launch with an opening reception at 2 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the Bitsy Irby Visual Art and Dance Center art gallery. The show is a juried exhibition, meaning that judges from top design studios and advertising agencies select the work featured in the exhibit.

For more information on the Belhaven University graphic design department, visit belhaven.edu/graphic-design/.

Millsaps Receives Internship Grant from Phil Hardin Foundation

The Phil Hardin Foundation, an organization based in Meridian that promotes education in Mississippi, recently gave Millsaps College a $122,000 grant to establish a summer internship program in Meridian.

The program, which will begin this summer, will provide paid internships for 2019 and 2020 at organizations in the city, as well as housing for 10 Millsaps students. Each student intern will receive $5,000, plus paid-for housing at Meridian Community College, for an eight- to 10-week internship.

The Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience, the Meridian Museum of Art, East Mississippi Business Development Corp., Rush Health Systems, the Meridian Freedom Project, the Meridian Council for the Arts and the Community Development Department of the city of Meridian have agreed to accept interns.

For more information, contact Ryan Colvin, director of the Millsaps Center for Career Education, at 601-974-1346 or email colvird@millsaps.edu.