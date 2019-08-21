 September 28, 2019 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

September 28, 2019 - Saturday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, August 21, 2019 2:57 p.m. CDT
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Nu Corp 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

CS’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Bill Abel 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Dirt Road Cadillac 7 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Snazz Band 8 p.m. $5; Womble Brothers 10 p.m. $5

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »