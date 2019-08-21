September 19, 2019 - Thursday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fenian's - Chris Nash 9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Chris Minter & the KJ Funkmasters 11 p.m. $5
Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - 19th Street Red 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Bill, Temperance and Jeff 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
