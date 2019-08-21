Man in Mississippi Walmart Shooting Fights Extradition

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A man accused of killing two people at a Mississippi Walmart and then setting part of it on fire is fighting extradition to the county where it happened.

Southaven city spokeswoman Tish Clark Dunning tells the Commercial Appeal that Martez Tarrell Abram doesn't want to be sent from Shelby County, Tennessee, to DeSoto County, Mississippi. Southaven police are planning to get a governor's warrant for extradition.

The 39-year-old Abram has been hospitalized since the July 30 shooting.

Authorities have said Abram was working at the Walmart and suspended the day before he killed two store managers before being shot and arrested. He was set to be turned over to authorities upon his release from the hospital.

Abram's lawyer wasn't immediately reached for comment. A hearing is set for Aug. 30.