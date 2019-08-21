 Man in Mississippi Walmart Shooting Fights Extradition | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Man in Mississippi Walmart Shooting Fights Extradition

Authorities have said Martez Tarrell Abram was working at the Walmart and suspended the day before he killed two store managers before being shot and arrested. He was set to be turned over to authorities upon his release from the hospital. Photo by Brandon Dill via AP

Authorities have said Martez Tarrell Abram was working at the Walmart and suspended the day before he killed two store managers before being shot and arrested. He was set to be turned over to authorities upon his release from the hospital. Photo by Brandon Dill via AP

By The Associated Press Wednesday, August 21, 2019 4:32 p.m. CDT
0

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A man accused of killing two people at a Mississippi Walmart and then setting part of it on fire is fighting extradition to the county where it happened.

Southaven city spokeswoman Tish Clark Dunning tells the Commercial Appeal that Martez Tarrell Abram doesn't want to be sent from Shelby County, Tennessee, to DeSoto County, Mississippi. Southaven police are planning to get a governor's warrant for extradition.

The 39-year-old Abram has been hospitalized since the July 30 shooting.

Authorities have said Abram was working at the Walmart and suspended the day before he killed two store managers before being shot and arrested. He was set to be turned over to authorities upon his release from the hospital.

Abram's lawyer wasn't immediately reached for comment. A hearing is set for Aug. 30.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »