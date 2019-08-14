Hinds County to Hold Special Election Over Primary Irregularities

The Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee will hold a special election on Aug. 20, 2019, for voters in Precinct 51 who filled out incorrect ballots for the Aug. 6 primary elections, an Aug. 13 press release said.

After reviewing the election results for the precinct, which votes at Blackburn Middle School, the committee discovered that 398 voters filled out the wrong ballot because the precinct is split between different legislative districts, a release said.

"Our goal is to maintain the integrity of the voting process and to ensure that no individual is disenfranchised," said Jacqueline Amos, chairwoman of the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee, in the statement.

The committee has reviewed all primary results to ensure there are no irregularities and the problem at Precinct 51 is an isolated incident, a release said. Hinds County will notify voters about the re-vote.

James Burwell, a representative from the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee, said Amos is meeting with the secretary of state's office and the company that handles the uploading of the ballots. The committee will issue an update as soon as more information is available.

Follow Jackson Free Press reporting intern Aliyah Veal on Twitter @AliyahJFP. Send tips to aliyah@jacksonfreepress.com.