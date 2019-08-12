The City of Jackson recognized Jackson Police Department Officer Martin Shields with the I AM COJ award, an employee-recognition program from the personnel department that acknowledges the service of the City of Jackson employees on a quarterly basis, at the Aug. 6 city council meeting.

JPD dispatched Shields and other officers to a neighborhood regarding a “shooting with intent” incident on June 15, Director of Communications Candice Cole said. They found a man who was unconscious, unresponsive and with a faint pulse. Shields deduced that the man could be overdosing and immediately administered NARCAN.

“This award is given to employees for their exceptional service, the performance of their job responsibilities, community service, professional achievements and other innovative and extraordinary accomplishments,” Cole said.

For the award, department directors submit nominations, and the people they choose must match certain criteria and responsibilities. A committee votes on who will win the award each quarter.

“Because of the quick action of Officer Shields, he was able to save a citizen’s life without hesitation. Officer Shields is more than deserving of the I AM COJ award and exemplifies the values of the city of Jackson,” Cole said.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said: “It is a distinct privilege to give this award to Officer Shields, not only for your commitment to community, but your willingness to serve. It’s the city employees that are really the foundation of our city.”

Shields said the award was a blessing and a shock to him.

“I just get out here and do my job,” he said. “I really don’t look forward to any awards. Just making people smile is the best thing I can do.”