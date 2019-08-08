September 2, 2019 - Monday

Jump to content
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - CMBS presents Blue Monday 7 p.m. $5
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.
see recent 25 »
© Jackson Free Press, Inc.
User agreement and privacy statement.
phone: 601-362-6121 (ext 11 sales, ext 16 editorial, ext 17 publisher)
fax: 601-510-9019
125 S. Congress St. #1324 * Jackson, MS * 39201
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus