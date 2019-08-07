Need to Know Info

Water, sewer and sanitation services: Pay bills online at pn.paymentus.com/otp/stde/coj. To turn services off or on, call 601-960-2000 or go to 1000 Metrocenter Mall, Suite 103. The office is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Service is generally connected within two to three business days. You can call the sewer division at 601-960-1875.

Electricity: Entergy (entergy.com, 1-800-ENTERGY)

Gas: Atmos Energy (atmosenergy.com)

Parking meters: operational Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information

Open Data portal: open.jacksonms.gov

City: jacksonms.gov

Drivers Licenses

Department of Public Safety (1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Drive, 601-987-1281) Hinds County location (1101 Metrocenter Mall, Space #1, 601-352-6928) MHP Troop C Building (3851 Highway 468, Pearl, 601-420-6342)

What to Do About Potholes and Sinkholes

Report a pothole at 601-960-7684 or by texting 311.

Where to Find City Buildings and Departments

City Hall (219 S. President St., 601-960-1033)—City clerk, city council, mayor's office

Administration (200 S. President St., 601-960-1005)—planning and development, public works

Metrocenter Mall (1000 Metrocenter Mall, Suite 101)—offices for human and cultural services, parks and recreation, personnel management

Transit services/JATRAN (1785 Highway 80 W., 601-960-1909)

Police department (327 E Pascagoula St., 601-960-1234)—chief's office, municipal court

Hinds County Courthouse (407 E. Pascagoula St., downtown)