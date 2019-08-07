Need to Know Info

Water, sewer and sanitation services: Pay bills online at pn.paymentus.com/otp/stde/coj. To turn services off or on, call 601-960-2000 or go to 1000 Metrocenter Mall, Suite 103. The office is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Service is generally connected within two to three business days. You can call the sewer division at 601-960-1875.
Electricity: Entergy (entergy.com, 1-800-ENTERGY)
Gas: Atmos Energy (atmosenergy.com)
Parking meters: operational Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Information
Open Data portal: open.jacksonms.gov
City: jacksonms.gov
Drivers Licenses
Department of Public Safety (1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Drive, 601-987-1281) Hinds County location (1101 Metrocenter Mall, Space #1, 601-352-6928) MHP Troop C Building (3851 Highway 468, Pearl, 601-420-6342)
What to Do About Potholes and Sinkholes
Report a pothole at 601-960-7684 or by texting 311.
Where to Find City Buildings and Departments
City Hall (219 S. President St., 601-960-1033)—City clerk, city council, mayor's office
Administration (200 S. President St., 601-960-1005)—planning and development, public works
Metrocenter Mall (1000 Metrocenter Mall, Suite 101)—offices for human and cultural services, parks and recreation, personnel management
Transit services/JATRAN (1785 Highway 80 W., 601-960-1909)
Police department (327 E Pascagoula St., 601-960-1234)—chief's office, municipal court
Hinds County Courthouse (407 E. Pascagoula St., downtown)
