Local Food Specialties, Best of Jackson Edition

Jackson offers a variety of local eateries, but if you're looking for something specific, here is a list of restaurants that are known for their specialties. See more at bestofjackson.com.

Best Place for Burgers: Stamps Super Burgers (1801 Dalton St., 601-352-4555)

Stamps has been a part of the Jackson community for more than four decades and continues to deliver burgers to Jackson residents. If you're feeling extra hungry, try the Super Burger, or Stamps burger, which has a 14-ounce patty. The restaurant also has cheeseburgers and turkey burgers that come with mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, pickles, tomato and onion. Fries are an optional side.

Place for Pizza: Pizza Shack (925 E. Fortification St., 601-352-2001; 219 Garden Park Drive, Madison, 601-856-8600; The Bank by Pizza Shack, 200 W. Leake St., Clinton, 601-708-1708; pizzashackpizza.com)

The Pizza Shack on Fortification has been a Jackson staple since owners Michael Parker and Larry Emmett opened it in 2005. The pizza puts a creative spin on a classic dish. Some of their pizzas include the chicken curry delight, the shrimp alfredo and the Mexican fiesta. For those who want more Pizza Shack, the restaurant also has locations in Madison and Clinton.

Place for Barbecue: The Pig & Pint (3139 N. State St., 601-326-6070, pigandpint.com)

The Pig & Pint is an award-winning barbecue restaurant that offers creative spins on baby back ribs, nachos and more. Their barbecue tacos are loaded with mango coleslaw, pico de gallo and Mississippi "Sweet BBQ" sauce, plus a meat or fried green tomatoes, on a flour tortilla, and the restaurant has other dishes such as a fried bologna sandwich with an over-easy fried egg.

Place for Gumbo: Gumbo Girl (5681 Highway 18 W., 601-790-0486, gumbogirl.com)

If you want gumbo, this place is one of your best bets in Jackson. The repeat Best of Jackson winner's most popular dish is the house surf-and-turf gumbo, which is filled with fresh gulf shrimp, crab, crawfish, chicken, sausage and okra served over rice. The restaurant also has an all seafood gumbo, chicken and sausage gumbo, and a vegetarian gumbo with mushrooms, potatoes and okra.

Place for Dessert: Primos Cafe (multiple locations)

Primos has been serving desserts to Mississippians since 1929. The business offers a variety of sugary treats from their gooey caramel cake to their homemade pecan pie, as well as cookies and caramel brownies.

See the finalists and winners for the 2019 Best of Jackson contest at jfp.ms/boj2019. Follow Jackson Free Press reporting intern Aliyah Veal on Twitter @AliyahJFP. Send tips to aliyah@jacksonfreepress.com.