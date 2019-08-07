Challenging Trivia

Sometimes it can be hard to know what to do after work, especially in a new city. Luckily, Jackson's nightlife scene includes several family-friendly options that are fun for everyone. If you are looking for good food, a fun environment and some food for thought, look no further than Challenge Entertainment's Trivia Nights at local restaurants such as The Pig & Pint and Lost Pizza Co.

People from every walk of life in Jackson, from teachers to business owners to students and everyone in between, compete head-to-head to compete for prizes. Teams who finish in the top five in the qualifying period, which was Jan. 1 to June 30 this year, get to enter the National Trivia League finals.

The Pig &Pint's trivia night in particular makes use of the venue's outdoor space, as people sit side-by-side bellyaching over a hard question, desperately trying to remember the name of the lead actor in "CSI: Miami," or debating about which element is the third heaviest on the periodic table.

Jackson's variety of restaurants provide ample opportunities for good eats while you compete, with 20 different restaurants in the Jackson area as registered trivia providers. Entry is free, and the team size is unlimited so that friends and family can all compete together. For more information, visit challengeentertainment.com.

Local Challenge Entertainment Trivia Night Locations

The Pig & Pint (3139 N. State St., 601-326-6070, pigandpint.com)—Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Cultivation Food Hall (1200 Eastover Drive, Suite 125, 601-487-5196)—Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Sal & Phil's Seafood & Lounge (6600 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, 601-957-1188)—Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Lost Pizza Co. (500 Highway 51, Ridgeland, 769-300-3116)—Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Lost Pizza Co. (144 Fresh and Friendly Drive, Flowood, 601-345-8679)—Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Kristos Amerigreek (971 Madison Ave., Madison, 601-605-2266)—Monday, 6:30 p.m.