Best of Jackson: Household 2019

When you have a house, sometimes things break or malfunction. That's where this year's 2019 Best of Jackson Household pop-up ballot winners come in. No matter what the repair is, whether it's a running toilet or foundation issues, these winners and finalists can be there in your time of need.

Best Heating & AC Service; Best Plumber/Plumbing Service: Environment Masters

(168 E. Porter St., 601-353-4681, environmentmasters.com)

This year's winner for Best Heating & AC Service and Best Plumber/Plumbing Service is one of the oldest companies of its kind in the Jackson metro area. Ray Nalty Jr. started the company in 1957, and since then, it has expanded to having more than 65 vehicles. Ray Nalty III has been the business' president since 1991.

On the HVAC side, Environment Masters can perform services such as duct repair and replacement and thermostat installation and maintenance, along with indoor air quality services such as air filtration and purifier system consultations. With plumbing, Environment Masters can do everything from fix plumbing systems to water leak detection and repair.

Benjamin Nalty, who is part of the third generation of ownership at Environment Masters, says it's important to get regular HVAC maintenance. While people may know of reasons such as saving money and a greater rate of efficiency and capacity, another lesser known reason is improving indoor air quality.

"Basic filter changes, things like that, will reduce the level of indoor air pollutants anywhere from two to five times," he says. In extreme cases, it could improve the air 100 times. "Anybody with respiratory issues, allergy issues, asthma, things like that, they can actually really tell the difference between a system that is preventively maintained regularly."

Nalty, who calls himself an avid nature lover, also says there are environmental issues to consider. Regular maintenance is a great way to improve a person's environmental footprint, he says, and the same goes for plumbing.

"If you have a water leak ever so small that's continuous, it's not going to stop, and if you actually knew the number of gallons of water that are currently just going to waste from like a continuously running toilet, it's usually pretty staggering stuff," he says.

For more information, visit environmentmasters.com. —Amber Helsel

Best Local House Cleaner/Service: Two Maids & A Mop

(409 Briarwood Drive, Suite 310, 601-419-3888, twomaidsjackson.com)

Cancer can be tough to deal with, and the owners of this year's winner for Best Local House Cleaner/Service, Two Maids & A Mop, understands this. In addition to the business' normal cleaning services, it is also involved in Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit that partners with businesses around the U.S. to give free housecleaning services to those undergoing treatment for cancer.

"We love what we do and want to help people," says Manager Bryan Lawson.

Two Maids & A Mop provides residential cleaning services in and around the Jackson metro area. The family-owned franchise has a "pay for performance" program, where clients' ratings determine the compensation level. The business can perform services such as deep cleans and move-in and -out services for tenants and realtors, and clients can even customize their cleaning packages.

For more information and a free quote visit twomaidsjackson.com. —Tunga Otis

Best Local Pool Service: Bob's Pool Service

(5014 Highway 80, Pearl, 601-939-3388, bobspoolserviceinc.com)

With the Mississippi heat of summer still abounding, having quality pool services in the Jackson area is important. In addition to the other finalists, this year's winner for Best Local Pool Service, Bob's Pool Service, provides a number of pool-related options for people in the metro area.

For those wanting to build a pool in their backyards, the business has the tools and knowledge construct reliable pools that fit any backyard landscape. Customers can provide their own input into their pools' designs by selecting from a number of options, from traditional shapes to free- form styles. Each pool comes with a full warranty. Additionally, Bob's Pool Service offers a number of options for improving the existing pools.pool customers may already have.

For more information, visit bobspoolserviceinc.com. —Nate Schumann

Best Contractor; Best Roofers/Roofing Company: Watkins Construction and Roofing

(1072 High St., 601-202-8363, watkinsconstructioninc.com)

Watkins Construction & Roofing, winner of the Best Contractor and Best Roofer awards for a third consecutive year, has seen a number of changes over the past year. In September 2018, Watkins moved from its former location on Highway 80 West into a new building on High Street near the Mississippi Coliseum. The company also changed its logo along with the move.

"We get a lot from the Jackson community and want to do our part to give back to them," owner Michael Dier says. "We believe in the community that has invested so much in us, and with this new building, we look forward to being able to better take part in community events like Bright Lights Belhaven Nights."

Watkins offers roofing installation and repair and metal, copper-tile and shingle roofing options. Other services include roof coating, restoration, wind and waterproofing, roof inspection, installation for siding, windows, doors and gutters, consulting services and more. The business recently became certified for commercial roofing projects.

For more information, visit watkinsconstructioninc.com. —Dustin Cardon

Best Local Pest Control: Dependable Pest Service

(100 First Choice Drive, Madison, 601-853-1869, dependablepest.net)

This year's winner for Best Local Pest Control, Dependable Pest Service, knows how important it can be to treat a home in a safe way. The company uses non-invasive and environmentally safe treatments for termites, wasps, spiders, mice and more. The chemicals the company uses have a low concentration of active ingredients but can still control pests, the website says.

After a technician comes and inspects a person's home in which they identify areas of potential infestation, the technician can then make a plan that best fits the space. Dependable Pest also practices a Quarterly Outside Defense Program, meaning technicians do not have to enter a home unless necessary. For people who want to know about the different types of pests, Dependable's website also includes a guide.

For more information, visit dependablepest.net. —Amber Helsel

Best Lawn and Garden Center: Lakeland Yard and Garden

(4210 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, 601-939-7304, lakelandyardandgarden.com)

Flowood resident Steve Zischke, owner and general manager of the 2019 Best Lawn and Garden Center winner Lakeland Yard and Garden, says he chose to open his store in a place that he felt had as much potential to grow as the plants it specializes in.

"Back in 1980 I was fortunate to get such a great space that let us serve the Jackson metro with plenty of room to grow as we went forward," Zischke told the Jackson Free Press. "We've grown to more than 20 acres now and can hold more material than ever, and there's still room to keep going as we approach our 40th anniversary next year."

The store has a large selection of gardening supplies, including greenhouses, bird feeders, grills, patio furniture, fertilizer, sod, trees and shrubbery, flowers, pottery and more. Lakeland Yard's website also features a blog with tips on everything from watering and lawn care to gardening and soil maintenance.

For more information, visit lakelandyardandgarden.com. —Dustin Cardon

Best Tree Service: Big John's Tree Service

(312 Turtle Hollow, Flowood, 601-941-7773, bigjohnstree.net)

After more than 25 years serving the Jackson community, this year's winner for Best Tree Service, Big John's Tree Service, is no stranger to tree care and removal. Combining these years of experience with professional staff and equipment, the locally owned and operated business offers services such as tree and limb removal, stump grinding, lot clearing and more.

"We're pretty proud of (being named a finalist)," Ken Anderson, director of operations, says. "We like that it's the community that votes, so our work speaks for itself."

The business provides free estimates, and can even do preventative and ongoing maintenance of public and commercial spaces. Additionally, Big John's Tree Service features a 24-hour emergency service for when things go awry.

"Say it's 2 o'clock in the morning and a big storm rolls through, and a tree falls onto your house, call us and we'll come out and take a look, and if it's something that needs to be taken care of right away, we'll get on it," Anderson says.

For more information, visit bigjohnstree.net. —Nate Schumann

