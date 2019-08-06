2019 Primary Elections Watch Parties

Candidates for statewide and local offices are holding election night watch parties this evening as they await the results of the Aug. 6 primary races. Here are the times and locations of confirmed watch parties.
Lynn Fitch (Attorney General)
Embassy Suites Ridgeland (200 Township Place, Ridgeland)
7 p.m.
Contact: 703-625-9597, lynnfitchnews@gmail.com.
Delbert Hosemann (Lt. Gov.)
1755 Lelia Drive, Suite 210
7 p.m.
Contact: 769-232-1481, leah@delberthosemann.com
Jim Hood (Governor)
Duling Hall, (622 Duling Ave.)
7 p.m.
601-551-1808, margaretann@hoodforgovernor.com
Bill Waller Jr. (Governor)
Capital Towers, 125 S. Congress St.
7:30 p.m.
Buck Clarke (Treasurer)
Residence Inn hotel at The District at Eastover (1248 Eastover Drive)
7 p.m.
Contact: 601-421-0276, loden@buckclarke.com
Lee Vance (Hinds County Sheriff)
4436 N. State St.
6 p.m.
Contact: 601-715-3216
