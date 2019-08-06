2019 Primary Elections Watch Parties

Candidates for statewide and local offices are holding election night watch parties this evening as they await the results of the Aug. 6 primary races. Here are the times and locations of confirmed watch parties.

Lynn Fitch (Attorney General)

Embassy Suites Ridgeland (200 Township Place, Ridgeland)

7 p.m.

Contact: 703-625-9597, lynnfitchnews@gmail.com.

Delbert Hosemann (Lt. Gov.)

1755 Lelia Drive, Suite 210

7 p.m.

Contact: 769-232-1481, leah@delberthosemann.com

Jim Hood (Governor)

Duling Hall, (622 Duling Ave.)

7 p.m.

601-551-1808, margaretann@hoodforgovernor.com

Bill Waller Jr. (Governor)

Capital Towers, 125 S. Congress St.

7:30 p.m.

Buck Clarke (Treasurer)

Residence Inn hotel at The District at Eastover (1248 Eastover Drive)

7 p.m.

Contact: 601-421-0276, loden@buckclarke.com

Lee Vance (Hinds County Sheriff)

4436 N. State St.

6 p.m.

Contact: 601-715-3216