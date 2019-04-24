Officials Warn of Possible Measles at Third Hattiesburg Site

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials say they're investigating a third site where a traveler passing through Mississippi could have infected people with measles.
The Mississippi State Department of Health says Monday that a traveler was contagious and visited the food court at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg on April 10. Earlier, officials warned the traveler visited a Subway restaurant on April 9 and a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers on April 10, both in Hattiesburg.
Mississippi hasn't reported any cases of measles despite a nationwide outbreak.
Officials warn that unvaccinated people have a 90 percent chance of infection. They say anyone exposed should take immediate precautions. Anyone exposed should contact a physician or emergency room before going there to ensure precautions to prevent further infections. Symptoms usually appear about 11 days after exposure.
