Jackson Zoo Reopening Saturday

The Jackson Zoo will re-open as scheduled at 9 am on Saturday, April 20th.

Thanks to the Jackson Zoo staff and the crew sent by City of Jackson Parks and Recreation, clean up and immediately necessary repairs from Thursday's storms were completed ahead of schedule, around noon today (Friday).

Although there are more repairs and clean up required behind the scenes in the coming weeks, the park is ready for weekend and holiday visitors starting at 9 am on Saturday, April 20th.

The Jackson Zoo Discovery team will be ready for the Earth Day Celebration in the Gertrude C Ford Education Building starting at 10 am, with activities continuing until 1 pm. The activities are included with general admission and membership.

In addition, the Livingston Train and the Endangered Carousel will be running for $2 per ride, and Back Yard Burgers will be open in the Elephant House Cafe from 10 am until 2 pm with lunch and treat options.

Please follow http://facebook.com/JacksonZoo for further updates.