May 11, 2019 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Allison Collins Band 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7 p.m.
Martin's - Little Raine Band 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - R J and the Good Time Band 2 p.m.; Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
