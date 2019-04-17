Hop into Local Events

Easter Egg Hunt at Ag Museum

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum (1150 Lakeland Drive) will hold its annual Easter egg hunt event on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The egg hunt begins at noon and is divided into categories for children ages 0 to 3, 4 to 7 and 8 to 12. Parental assistance during the event is only allowed for children under age 3 or for special-needs children.

In addition to the egg hunt, the event will have egg dyeing and decorating, face painting, carousel and train rides, hot dogs and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Admission is $7 for adults, and $5 for children ages 3 and up.

For more information, call 601-432-4500 or email msagmuseum@mdac.ms.gov.

First Baptist Madison Spring Fling

First Baptist Madison (2100 Main St., Madison) will host its Spring Fling event on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at the former Tulane Campus Field across from the church.

The event is free and open to the public and will include space jumps, face painting, carnival games, an egg hunt and more.

For more information, call 601-856-6177 or find the event on Facebook.

Wells UMC Easter Egg Hunt

Wells Memorial United Methodist Church (2019 Bailey Ave.) will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, and will include crafts, games, snacks and more. The egg hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m., and will feature separate hunting areas for children ages 1 to 5 and 6 to 12. An adult must accompany all children. For more information, call 601-353-0658 or find the event on Facebook.

Estelle's Easter Brunch

Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro (407 S. Congress St.) will hold an Easter brunch on Sunday, April 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 per person and are available by reservation only. Customers over age 21 can also order bottomless brunch cocktails for $17 a person. The event will have free valet parking. For more information, call 769-235-8400 or visit estellejackson.com. To make a reservation, visit opentable.com.

City of Jackson Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Jackson will host its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VA Legion Softball Complex (4500 Officer Thomas Catching, Sr. Drive).

WJMI and WKXI radio stations are sponsors for the free event, which is open to children ages 4 to 8. The event will also include food vendors, live entertainment and prizes for children. The City asks that parents bring their own bag, basket or bucket for their child.

For more information, call 601-960-0471 or find the event on Facebook.

Highland Village Easter Bunny Experience

Highland Village (4500 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road, Suite 281) will offer pictures with the Easter Bunny for families on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until April 20. Customers will receive a memory card of their photos to take home for unlimited print and electronic distribution. The photo studio will be located in The Plaza next to Beagle Bagel Cafe.

Photo sessions are $39.95 per family. The studio is open Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 60-982-5861 or find the event on Facebook.

BRAVO! and Broad Street Easter Events

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244) will provide a special Easter brunch on Sunday, April 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will have its full brunch menu along with specials such as smoked leg of lamb with duck fat potato hash and carrot cake cheesecake. For more information, call 601-982-8111 or visit bravobuzz.com.

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101) will offer special menu items for Easter until Sunday, April 21. Specials include hot cross buns for $7.95 per half dozen, Easter basket Rice Krispies for $2.50 each, Easter sugar cookies for $2.65 each and Easter cookie kits for $28 each by pre-order only. Cookie kits include eight Broad Street sugar cookies, three pre-filled icing bags and sprinkles. For more information or to place orders, call 601-362-2900 or visit broadstbakery.com.

Bunnies & Butterflies at the Mississippi Children's Museum

The Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.) will host Bunnies & Butterflies on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its Literacy Garden.

The event will include activities such as planting herbs and spring vegetables in the museum's garden, learning about the science behind bubbles with giant bubble wands and a rabbit petting zoo. Central Mississippi Bee Keepers will also teach children about how bees pollinate flowers and make honey, and the Mississippi Bug Blues mobile museum will have hands-displays about different kinds of insects.

Bunnies & Butterflies will also have face painting, craft tables for making bunny ears, and insect wings and a bunny hop parade through the garden.

General admission is $10 general and is free for those with MCM memberships. For more information, call 601-981-5469 or mschildrensmuseum.org.

Salvation Army Community Easter Egg Hunt

The Jackson metro Salvation Army branch (110 Presto Lane) will hold a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and will include popcorn, drink, jump houses and chicken plates on sale for lunch. For more information, call 601-982-4881 or find the event on Facebook.

The Manship Easter Brunch

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100) will have an Easter brunch on Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will have a brunch buffet, an a la carte menu, cocktails and live music. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Easter Weekend at Saltine

From Friday, April 19, to Monday, April 22, Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201) will have a full brunch menu and chef specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will also have all-day breakfast ramen on Monday, April 22. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Nandy's Candy Easter Treats

For Easter this year, Nandy's Candy (1220 East Northside Dr., Suite 380) will have confections such as caramel Divinity eggs, chocolate whipped eggs, chocolate Easter bunnies, themed chocolate-dipped apples, Easter baskets and more. For more information, visit nandyscandy.com.

La Brioche Patisserie Treats

For Easter this year, La Brioche (2906 N. State St.) will have treats such as mini-maracon-filled eggs, Easter-themed entremets and more. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

This is not an exhaustive list. See and add more at jacksonfreepress.com/easter2019.