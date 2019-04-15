STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi State University senior is winning a Truman Scholarship.

Mississippi State says Alicia Brown of Petal, an honors student majoring in chemical engineering, is one about 65 students nationwide receiving the award. She's the 19th winner from MSU and Mississippi's only winner this year.

Honors college Associate Dean Tommy Anderson praises Brown for her understanding of the relationship between science and public policy.

Brown will intern this summer in economics for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, studying electricity and natural gas markets. She plans to go to law school after graduation.

Congress created the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation in 1975 to prepare leaders for careers in public service. Winners get $30,000 toward graduate or professional school, plus leadership development and opportunities to work for the federal government.