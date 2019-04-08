Early Easter Events, and Van's CCG and Names & Faces Lounge Opening

Repeat Street (242 Highway 51, Ridgeland) will hold an outdoor Easter market on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market will include items such as art, furniture, home decor, T-shirts and more. Anyone wearing an Easter hat to the market will get 10% off all purchases. Repeat Street staff members will also take photos of hat-wearing customers throughout the day and upload them to the business' Facebook page. The customer whose photo gets the most likes will win an Easter basket with a $100 Repeat Street gift card and other items inside.

Visitors will also be able to take pictures with the Easter Bunny from noon to 3 p.m. Repeat Street will enter customers who upload their photo to social media and tag the business into a drawing for a $50 gift card.

The event will also include arts-and-crafts demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with subjects such as plant care, fly fishing, pottery, wood and stainless-steel restoration, and more.

For more information, call 601-605-9123 or find the event on Facebook.

Dogwood Festival will host its Easter Bunny Festival on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind McAlister's Deli (276 Dogwood Blvd., Flowood).

The event will include treats and goodie bags for children, a baby chick petting zoo, face painting, games and prizes, an inflatable obstacle course and visits with the Easter Bunny.

In the event of rain, the event will move to Sunday, April 14.

For more information, email drbgroupllc@drbgroupllc.com or find the event on Facebook.

Van's CCG Holding Grand Opening for New Location

Ridgeland comic, card and game store Van's CCG is holding a grand opening launch event for its new, larger location (731 S. Pear Orchard Road, Ridgeland) on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to midnight. The event will feature free hamburgers and hot dogs, goodie bags available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., free comic books in honor of national Free Comic Book Day, card and video-game tournaments, demos of new games and more.

The event will open with a "Magic the Gathering" tournament at noon with a $20 entry fee, followed by a $10 "Mortal Kombat 11" tournament at 2 p.m., a $10 "Yu-Gi-Oh" tournament at 5 p.m. and a $10 "Pokemon" trading card game tournament at 6 p.m.

Visitors will also be able to play demos of "X-Wing 2.0," "Star Wars Legion," "Warhammer 40,000," "Age of Sigmar" and other games.

For more information about the opening and tournament entry rules, call 601-898-9950 or find the business on Facebook.

Names & Faces Lounge Opens in Jackson

Terrance Patton, co-owner of record label 35*35 Entertainment, along with former NBA player Clarence Weatherspoon, opened a new restaurant in downtown Jackson called Names & Faces Lounge (224 E. Capitol St.) on March 1. Patton describes his establishment as a restaurant by day and lounge by night, designed as a hangout for the "grown, mature crowd" in Jackson.

"Think of this like a networking mixer that caters to people like teachers and parents," Patton told the Jackson Free Press. "It's small and intimate, and everything from the music, the food, the drinks and the service is meant to create this casual atmosphere with a friendly vibe."

The menu at Names & Faces includes burgers, po'boys, cheese steaks, nachos, quesadillas, wings, catfish, tacos and more. The lounge also offers daily happy hour specials from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with specials on well and top-shelf drinks, wine, appetizers and more.

Each day will have a different theme. On Mondays, happy hour features $5.50 margaritas. Tuesday is Tito's Taco Tuesday, which has specials on tacos and Tito's vodka. Wine Dine Wednesday is ladies night, where women get two-for-one glasses of wine and half-off appetizers. Ciroc Thursday features $7 Ciroc vodka, and Faces Friday includes two-for-one specials on most drinks and half-off appetizers for all customers.

"I want this to be like 'Cheers,' where everybody knows your name," Patton says. "We're not getting any younger, so it's nice to have a different kind of hangout spot than a club. This is a place where you can eat, hang out and then be on your way."

Names & Faces is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can also call in orders before the restaurant opens starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 601-955-5285 or find the business on Facebook.