 May 1, 2019 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By Nate Schumann Tuesday, April 2, 2019 4:45 p.m. CDT
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Circles Around the Sun 8 p.m.

Kathryn's - Gator Trio 6:30 p.m.

Martin’s - Open Mic 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - T. J. Russell 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

