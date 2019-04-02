 April 27, 2019 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 27, 2019 - Saturday

By Nate Schumann Tuesday, April 2, 2019 4:40 p.m. CDT
Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Sledgehammer

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Legends on Stage-Jesse Robinson & SLD midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Chad Wesley

Georgia Blue, Madison - May Day

Hal & Mal's - Vittles, Vinyl and Vino 6 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Sherman Lee Dillon 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Travlin' Jane 7 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander 1 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 6 p.m.

Shucker's - 4 on the Floor 3:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Charade 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

