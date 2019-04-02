April 27, 2019 - Saturday

Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Sledgehammer
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Legends on Stage-Jesse Robinson & SLD midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Chad Wesley
Georgia Blue, Madison - May Day
Hal & Mal's - Vittles, Vinyl and Vino 6 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Sherman Lee Dillon 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Travlin' Jane 7 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander 1 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 6 p.m.
Shucker's - 4 on the Floor 3:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Charade 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
