April 26, 2019 - Friday

1908 Provisions - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Hunter & The Gators 8 p.m.
Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Ronnie McGee Band 8 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Crocker 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Grady Champion 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10
Fitzgerald's - Larry Brewer 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Aaron Coker
Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson
Hal & Mal's - Dirt Road Cadillac 7 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - John Bull Band 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7 p.m.
Martin's - PONCE 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Steele Heart 6 p.m.
Shucker's - DoubleShotz 5:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Billy Mauldin 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
