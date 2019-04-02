 April 26, 2019 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 26, 2019 - Friday

By Nate Schumann Tuesday, April 2, 2019 4:38 p.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Hunter & The Gators 8 p.m.

Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Ronnie McGee Band 8 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Crocker 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Grady Champion 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10

Fitzgerald's - Larry Brewer 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Aaron Coker

Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson

Hal & Mal's - Dirt Road Cadillac 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - John Bull Band 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7 p.m.

Martin's - PONCE 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Steele Heart 6 p.m.

Shucker's - DoubleShotz 5:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Billy Mauldin 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

