 April 20, 2019 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 20, 2019 - Saturday

By Nate Schumann Tuesday, April 2, 2019 4:30 p.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Dr. Zarr's Amazing Funk Monster 8 p.m.

Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Sweet Tooth Jones 8:30 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; The Amazon’ Lazy Boi midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Andy Tanas

Georgia Blue, Madison - Brandon Greer

Hal & Mal's - Thomas Jackson

Iron Horse Grill - High Frequency Band 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Lucky Hand Blues Band 7 p.m.

Martin's - Hood Baby & The Barnacles 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Stace and Cassie 1 p.m.; Proximity 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Hairicane 8 p.m. $5; Shayne Weems 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Kingfish 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

