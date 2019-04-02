April 20, 2019 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Dr. Zarr's Amazing Funk Monster 8 p.m.
Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Sweet Tooth Jones 8:30 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; The Amazon’ Lazy Boi midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Andy Tanas
Georgia Blue, Madison - Brandon Greer
Hal & Mal's - Thomas Jackson
Iron Horse Grill - High Frequency Band 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Lucky Hand Blues Band 7 p.m.
Martin's - Hood Baby & The Barnacles 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Stace and Cassie 1 p.m.; Proximity 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Hairicane 8 p.m. $5; Shayne Weems 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Kingfish 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus