Oct. 7, 2018 - Sunday

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Grants Down Racetrack - "Southern Soul Classic" feat. Fel Davis, Big Pokey Bear, Tucka, Adrian Bagher, Coldrank & more 4-11 p.m. $30 advance $40 gate

Iron Horse Grill - Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Kathryn's - Soul Stew 6 p.m.

Pearl High School - MS Community Symphonic Band 3-5 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Phil & Trace noon-4 p.m.; Ravenstone 5-9 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

