Oct. 6, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Belhaven Park - "Pumpkins in the Park" feat. Sara Sullivan 5:30-9 p.m. free

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Christ UMC - "Jazz Brunch" feat. Kerry Thomas 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $20

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Jesse Robinson & Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - All DJ Dance Music 9 p.m. $10

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.

Martin's - Jonathan Scales Fourchestra 10 p.m.

McClain - Robert King

Pelican Cove - Faze 4 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Mississippi Queen 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Fiery Flight" 7:30 p.m. $21-$64

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

