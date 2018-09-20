Oct. 6, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight
Belhaven Park - "Pumpkins in the Park" feat. Sara Sullivan 5:30-9 p.m. free
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Christ UMC - "Jazz Brunch" feat. Kerry Thomas 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $20
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Jesse Robinson & Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - All DJ Dance Music 9 p.m. $10
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.
Martin's - Jonathan Scales Fourchestra 10 p.m.
McClain - Robert King
Pelican Cove - Faze 4 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Mississippi Queen 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Fiery Flight" 7:30 p.m. $21-$64
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus