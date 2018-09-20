Oct. 5, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Broadmoor Baptist, Madison - "Air1 Positive Hits Tour" feat. Zach Williams, We Are Messengers, Joshua Micah, Aaron Cole & Branan Murphy 7 p.m. $26-$49.50
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Barry Leach 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Crooked Creek String Band 7-10 p.m. free; Drake Bell w/ Kira Kosarin $15 advance $20 door
The Hideaway - All DJ Dance Music 9 p.m. $10
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Chris Gill 7 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Martin's - Futurebirds 10 p.m.
McClain - Tommie Vaughn
Pelican Cove - Luckenbach 7-11 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Andrew Pates 5:30 p.m.; Mississippi Queen 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Brian Jones 7 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
