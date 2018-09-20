 Oct. 5, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 5, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Thursday, September 20, 2018 2:20 p.m. CDT
0

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Broadmoor Baptist, Madison - "Air1 Positive Hits Tour" feat. Zach Williams, We Are Messengers, Joshua Micah, Aaron Cole & Branan Murphy 7 p.m. $26-$49.50

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Barry Leach 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Crooked Creek String Band 7-10 p.m. free; Drake Bell w/ Kira Kosarin $15 advance $20 door

The Hideaway - All DJ Dance Music 9 p.m. $10

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Chris Gill 7 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Martin's - Futurebirds 10 p.m.

McClain - Tommie Vaughn

Pelican Cove - Luckenbach 7-11 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 5:30 p.m.; Mississippi Queen 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Brian Jones 7 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

