Oct. 4, 2018 - Thursday

Brandon Amphitheater - The Beach Boys 7:30 p.m. $20-$320
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute) 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door
F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10:30 p.m. $5
The Flamingo - Andy w/ May Queen 9 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hops & Habanas - Shane Williams 7-9:30 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Steele Heart 6:30 p.m.
McClain - Joseph LaSalla
Pelican Cove - Temperance Babcock Duo 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Road Hogs 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
