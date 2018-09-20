 Oct. 4, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Thursday, September 20, 2018 2:19 p.m. CDT
Brandon Amphitheater - The Beach Boys 7:30 p.m. $20-$320

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute) 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10:30 p.m. $5

The Flamingo - Andy w/ May Queen 9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hops & Habanas - Shane Williams 7-9:30 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Steele Heart 6:30 p.m.

McClain - Joseph LaSalla

Pelican Cove - Temperance Babcock Duo 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Road Hogs 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

