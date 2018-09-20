Oct. 15, 2018 - Monday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - MS Opera's Alexander Awards Concert 7:30 p.m. $10-$25
Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society 7 p.m. $5
Kathryn's - Stevie Cain 6:30 p.m.
McClain - Doug Hurd
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
