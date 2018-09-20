 Oct. 14, 2018 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 14, 2018 - Sunday

By JFP Staff Thursday, September 20, 2018 2:31 p.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Rubiks 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown noon-4 p.m.; Road Hogs 5-9 p.m.

Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m.

St. Philip's Episcopal Church - "Bluegrass Mass & Goat Roast" feat. Vernon Bros. & The Red Hots 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 adults, $5 age 12 & under

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

