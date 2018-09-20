 Oct. 13, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Thursday, September 20, 2018 2:30 p.m. CDT
Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Lonn'e George & Flasche midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Doug E. Fresh w/ Bluff City 7 p.m. $40-$120

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jackson Gypsies 7 p.m.

Martin's - Voodoo Visionary 10 p.m.

McClain - Stevie Cain

Pelican Cove - Lovin Ledbetter 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Billy Maudlin 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

