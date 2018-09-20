Oct. 13, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Lonn'e George & Flasche midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Doug E. Fresh w/ Bluff City 7 p.m. $40-$120
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Jackson Gypsies 7 p.m.
Martin's - Voodoo Visionary 10 p.m.
McClain - Stevie Cain
Pelican Cove - Lovin Ledbetter 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Billy Maudlin 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus