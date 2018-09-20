Oct. 12, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Doug Hurd 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Johnnie B. & Ms. Iretta midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach 7 p.m. free
Hops & Habanas - Dazz & Brie w/ the Emotionalz 7-10 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Travelers 7 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Martin's - Family & Friends w/ Oh Jeremiah 10 p.m.
McClain - Robert Jones
Old Towne Clinton - "Dinner & Jazz" feat. MS College Jazz Band 7 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Jason Turner Band 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Road Hogs 5:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Thomas Jackson 7 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus