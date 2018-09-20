 Oct. 12, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 12, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Thursday, September 20, 2018 2:28 p.m. CDT
Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Doug Hurd 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Johnnie B. & Ms. Iretta midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach 7 p.m. free

Hops & Habanas - Dazz & Brie w/ the Emotionalz 7-10 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Travelers 7 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Martin's - Family & Friends w/ Oh Jeremiah 10 p.m.

McClain - Robert Jones

Old Towne Clinton - "Dinner & Jazz" feat. MS College Jazz Band 7 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Jason Turner Band 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Road Hogs 5:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Thomas Jackson 7 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

