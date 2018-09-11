 Auditor: County Official Must Repay Money Given to Churches | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Auditor: County Official Must Repay Money Given to Churches

Auditor Shad White (pictured) says Noxubee County Chancery Clerk Mary Washington illegally donated nearly $20,000 in public money intended for office expenses to multiple churches from 2010 through 2012.

Photo by Mississippi Center for Public Policy

By The Associated Press Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:51 a.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's state auditor is demanding that a chancery clerk pay the state nearly $39,000.

The $39,000 total includes interest and investigative costs as well.

White says he'll sue in civil court if Washington doesn't repay the money.

It's generally illegal in Mississippi to donate public money to private groups without a law giving permission.

