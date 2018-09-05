 Sept. 30, 2018 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Vicksburg Blues Challenge 2-9 p.m. free

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Wayward Jones noon; Fannin Landin' 5 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

