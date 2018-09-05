Sept. 29, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight
Cathead Distillery - "Oktoberfest" feat. Rooster Blues & Passing Parade 2-8 p.m. $10-$30
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Club 43, Canton - 55 South 10 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Dexter Allen midnight $10
Fondren Corner - Young Valley's "Rock & Roll BBQ II 6-11:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Hops & Habanas - "Cigar & Blues Night" feat. Robert James Starr 7-9:30 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - The Lucky Losers 9 p.m.
ISH - "STFU & Paint: The Silent Paint Party" feat. DJ Unpredictable, DJ Energizer & KP da DJ 10 p.m. $15 music only, $35 music & painting
Jamie Fowler Boyll Park - "WellsFest" feat. Live Music 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Faze 4 7 p.m.
Martin's - MONTU 10 p.m.
McB's - Phil & Trace 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Chris Gill 3:30 p.m.; Mississippi Moonlight 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.
Soul Wired - Cortland Garner, Rashaard & Stanstantana 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
