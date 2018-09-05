 Sept. 29, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Sept. 29, 2018 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, September 5, 2018
0

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Cathead Distillery - "Oktoberfest" feat. Rooster Blues & Passing Parade 2-8 p.m. $10-$30

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Club 43, Canton - 55 South 10 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Dexter Allen midnight $10

Fondren Corner - Young Valley's "Rock & Roll BBQ II 6-11:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Hops & Habanas - "Cigar & Blues Night" feat. Robert James Starr 7-9:30 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - The Lucky Losers 9 p.m.

ISH - "STFU & Paint: The Silent Paint Party" feat. DJ Unpredictable, DJ Energizer & KP da DJ 10 p.m. $15 music only, $35 music & painting

Jamie Fowler Boyll Park - "WellsFest" feat. Live Music 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Faze 4 7 p.m.

Martin's - MONTU 10 p.m.

McB's - Phil & Trace 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Chris Gill 3:30 p.m.; Mississippi Moonlight 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.

Soul Wired - Cortland Garner, Rashaard & Stanstantana 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

