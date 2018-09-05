Sept. 28, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Amazin' Lazy Boi midnight $10
The Flamingo - "Country Cousinz Concert Series: JXN vs. Louisiana" feat. KC Young Bone, Bluz Brothers, JT ALI, Chris Valentine, Ray Kincaid, Jay Da Wizard, Sean Elliot, Southn Belle & Irai Ouree 8 p.m.-midnight
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Phil & Trace
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Crooked Creek String Band 7-10 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Casey Phillips 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
MS Museum of Art - Sonja Stamps 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Gena Steele & Buzz Pickens 5:30 p.m.; Mississippi Moonlight 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Barry Leach 7 p.m. free
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
