 Sept. 28, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Sept. 28, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, September 5, 2018 10:48 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Amazin' Lazy Boi midnight $10

The Flamingo - "Country Cousinz Concert Series: JXN vs. Louisiana" feat. KC Young Bone, Bluz Brothers, JT ALI, Chris Valentine, Ray Kincaid, Jay Da Wizard, Sean Elliot, Southn Belle & Irai Ouree 8 p.m.-midnight

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Phil & Trace

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Crooked Creek String Band 7-10 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Casey Phillips 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

MS Museum of Art - Sonja Stamps 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Gena Steele & Buzz Pickens 5:30 p.m.; Mississippi Moonlight 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Barry Leach 7 p.m. free

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

