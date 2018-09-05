 Sept. 27, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Sept. 27, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, September 5, 2018 10:47 a.m. CDT
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Jacob Lipking 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Ian Moore w/ Magnolia Bayou 8 p.m. $10 advance $15 day of

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fitzgerald's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7-11 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 7-9:30 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - McKinney Williams 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Bill & Temperance 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads Duo 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

