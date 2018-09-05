Sept. 27, 2018 - Thursday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Jacob Lipking 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Ian Moore w/ Magnolia Bayou 8 p.m. $10 advance $15 day of
F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fitzgerald's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7-11 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 7-9:30 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - McKinney Williams 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Bill & Temperance 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads Duo 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
