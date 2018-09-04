ONGOING: City of Jackson Releases Gordon Flooding Strategies, Updates

— The City of Jackson released the following weather briefing late this afternoon. It is reprinted verbatim:

FYI:

Public Works Department will be setting barricades at the following locations in advance of Tropical Storm Gordon:

West Monument Street at North Mill Street

South Gallatin Street and East Porter Street

These barricades will remain along the side of the road until flooding commences, at which time the police will place the barricades in the street.

(Jackson, Miss.) – Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to make landfall late Tuesday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane.

Impacts:

Flash flood watch from 6 p.m. today thru Thursday morning

3-6” rain expected with locally higher amounts possible

Areas of flash flooding possible

Some roads may be flooded or possibly closed

Some structures possibly threatened with inundation

Wind threat tonight and Wednesday

30 to 40 mph wind gusts

Downed trees and power lines possible

Power outages possible

Most likely arrival time of strongest winds 5 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Severe storms possible

Brief tornadoes primary concern

Damaging wind gusts possible with stronger rain bands

The City of Jackson anticipates this storm will be primarily a rain event accompanied by gusts of wind and will make existing problems worse with flooding.

Our Department of Public Works is monitoring the storm and maintaining situational awareness.

and our workforce will be on standby to respond to emergencies. Our water and sewer dispatch offices will also be available around the clock.

We encourage home owners to prepare by stowing items subject to wind and raising items subject to flooding.

For areas prone to flooding, consider shutting off power to outside air conditioning units prior to rise of floodwaters.

Avoid wading into floodwaters unless absolutely necessary to avoid risk of electrical shock.

Drive carefully during the storm event and avoid standing water, especially near creeks and underpasses.

Report life-safety emergencies to 911. Report drinking water problems to 960-1777.



Report sewer problems to 960-1875. Report other issues to 311.