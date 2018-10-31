Nov. 25, 2018 - Sunday

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Brandon Assembly of God - Shawn & Luwanda Morris 10:30 a.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Mac DeMarco 8-11 p.m. $25
The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free
Iron Horse - Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Kathryn's - Soul Stew 6 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander noon-4 p.m.; Gena Steele & Buzz Pickens 5-9 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
