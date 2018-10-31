 Nov. 24, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Nov. 24, 2018 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 31, 2018 9:05 a.m. CDT
0

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Dexter Allen midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse - Mark Doyle & Mr. Bud 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Monsour's, Vicksburg - Simpatico 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Spank the Monkey 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

