Nov. 24, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Dexter Allen midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse - Mark Doyle & Mr. Bud 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Monsour's, Vicksburg - Simpatico 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Spank the Monkey 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus