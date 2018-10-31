 Nov. 23, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Nov. 23, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 31, 2018 9:04 a.m. CDT
0

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Ralph Miller 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones - The Amazin Lazy Boi midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Taylor Hildebrand 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse - Sherman Lee Dillon 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jackson Gypsies 7 p.m.

Martin's - Flow Tribe 10 p.m. $15

Pelican Cove - Chris Gill Trio 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Barry Leach 5:30 p.m.; Spank the Monkey 8 p.m. $5; Billy Mauldin 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Election 2018

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »