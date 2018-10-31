Nov. 23, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Ralph Miller 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones - The Amazin Lazy Boi midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Taylor Hildebrand 6-9 p.m. free
Iron Horse - Sherman Lee Dillon 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Jackson Gypsies 7 p.m.
Martin's - Flow Tribe 10 p.m. $15
Pelican Cove - Chris Gill Trio 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Barry Leach 5:30 p.m.; Spank the Monkey 8 p.m. $5; Billy Mauldin 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
