Nov. 21, 2018 - Wednesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 31, 2018 9:02 a.m. CDT
Bonny Blair's - Charade 7 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Robin Blakeney 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Proximity 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

