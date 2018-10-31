 Nov. 18, 2018 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 31, 2018 8:58 a.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Mac Powell & the Family Reunion 7 p.m. $15 advance $20 door $50 VIP

The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free

Iron Horse - Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer noon-4 p.m.; Phil & Trace 5-9 p.m.

Shucker's - Greenfish 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

