Nov. 18, 2018 - Sunday

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Mac Powell & the Family Reunion 7 p.m. $15 advance $20 door $50 VIP
The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free
Iron Horse - Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Kathryn's - Faze 4 6 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer noon-4 p.m.; Phil & Trace 5-9 p.m.
Shucker's - Greenfish 3:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
