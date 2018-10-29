10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Mississippi State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, received a $500,000 donation for his campaign for U.S. Senate thanks to GOP mega-donor Robert Mercer, the investor behind a firm that harvested the data of 50 million Facebook users during the 2016 election.
- The Jackson City Council voted to hire a team of certified public accountants to perform a "forensic audit" to assess the financial status of the Jackson Zoo.
- Mississippi leaders, including Gov. Phil Bryant, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy and U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, condemned efforts from a then-unknown perpetrator to send bombs to high-profile Democrats.
- The Jackson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to support the students of Forest Hill High School and ask for the band director to be reinstated after an Oct. 6 performance in Brookhaven.
- Tammie Townsend's son was found hanging from a tree in Scott County in February. Rukia Lumumba is one of the Jackson lawyers taking on the case pro bono.
- Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy defended supporters of Republican opponent Chris McDaniel after incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith's communications director described their behavior as "horrific."
- Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks and Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes both authored items in support of the Forest Hill High School band for an Oct. 23 council meeting.
- Jackson and Hattiesburg lead among Mississippi's nine largest cities in LGBT equality, the Human Rights Campaign says in a new report.
- Candidates and political action committees are increasing advertising ahead of the crowded Nov. 6 special election for a U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi.
- A tracker apparently working for the right-wing America Rising PAC impersonated a Jackson Free Press reporter at a campaign event, a campaign staffer for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy says.
Remember: Check the JFP Events planner for everything to do in the Jackson metro area. You can also add your own events (or send them to events@jacksonfreepress.com)! See JFPEvents.com
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus