Nov. 9, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Belhaven University, Concert Hall - Symphony Orchestra Concert 7 p.m. free
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - The Gants Again feat. Sid Herring 7 p.m. $125
F. Jones Corner - Stevie J Blues midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Cody Johnson w/ Josh Ward 10 p.m. $25 advance $30 door
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Martin's - Good Enough for Good Times 10 p.m.
Old Capitol Inn - Lee Harrington 7-10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Nashville South 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Tougaloo College, Woodworth Chapel - Paul O'Dette & Ronn McFarlane 7:30-10:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus