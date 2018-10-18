 Nov. 9, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Thursday, October 18, 2018 8:52 a.m. CDT
Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Belhaven University, Concert Hall - Symphony Orchestra Concert 7 p.m. free

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - The Gants Again feat. Sid Herring 7 p.m. $125

F. Jones Corner - Stevie J Blues midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Cody Johnson w/ Josh Ward 10 p.m. $25 advance $30 door

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Martin's - Good Enough for Good Times 10 p.m.

Old Capitol Inn - Lee Harrington 7-10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Nashville South 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Tougaloo College, Woodworth Chapel - Paul O'Dette & Ronn McFarlane 7:30-10:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

