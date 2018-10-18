 Nov. 5, 2018 - Monday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Thursday, October 18, 2018 8:46 a.m. CDT
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society 7 p.m. $5

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Stephen Stills & Judy Collins 7:30 p.m. $50-$90

