Nov. 4, 2018 - Sunday

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 6 p.m.
MS College, Aven Hall - "Happily Ever Opera" 3 p.m. $10 adults $5 students & children
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.
St. Andrew's Cathedral - Metro Chamber Orchestra of Jackson's "Orchestral Pictures" 3-4:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
