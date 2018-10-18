 Nov. 3, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Nov. 3, 2018 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Thursday, October 18, 2018 8:44 a.m. CDT
0

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Jamell Richardson midnight $10

The Flamingo - Burt Byler & John Paul Dove 8-10 p.m. $5 advance $8 door

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Ayo & Teo 8 p.m. $18-$30

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Jackson Medical Mall - "Praises of Hope" Gospel Showcase feat. Dathan Thigpen, Ashford Sanders, Trinity Gospel Choir, Miz Tiffany & Lady T 2-5 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Lounge 114 - The Funk Junkies 8-11 p.m.

Lucky Town - "6th Anniversary Party" feat. Live Music 1-8 p.m. free

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Route 471 - Phil & Trace 7-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »