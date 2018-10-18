Nov. 3, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Jamell Richardson midnight $10
The Flamingo - Burt Byler & John Paul Dove 8-10 p.m. $5 advance $8 door
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Ayo & Teo 8 p.m. $18-$30
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Jackson Medical Mall - "Praises of Hope" Gospel Showcase feat. Dathan Thigpen, Ashford Sanders, Trinity Gospel Choir, Miz Tiffany & Lady T 2-5 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Lounge 114 - The Funk Junkies 8-11 p.m.
Lucky Town - "6th Anniversary Party" feat. Live Music 1-8 p.m. free
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Route 471 - Phil & Trace 7-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus