Nov. 2, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Jordy Searcy w/ John Hart & Anse Rigby 8 p.m. $7 advance $10 door
F. Jones Corner - Jamell Richardson midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Lounge 114 - Press Play 601 8-11 p.m.
Martin's - Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons 10 p.m. $10 advance $15 door
Old Capitol Inn - Stevie Cain 7-10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Soul Wired - Yard Squad Reggae 8 p.m. $10
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Southern Komfort Brass Band 9 p.m. $15
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
