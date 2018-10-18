 Nov. 2, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Nov. 2, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Thursday, October 18, 2018 8:43 a.m. CDT
0

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Jordy Searcy w/ John Hart & Anse Rigby 8 p.m. $7 advance $10 door

F. Jones Corner - Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Lounge 114 - Press Play 601 8-11 p.m.

Martin's - Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons 10 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

Old Capitol Inn - Stevie Cain 7-10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Soul Wired - Yard Squad Reggae 8 p.m. $10

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Southern Komfort Brass Band 9 p.m. $15

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

