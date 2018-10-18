Nov. 14, 2018 - Wednesday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.
Lounge 114 - "Jackson Got Talent" 7:30-9 p.m. $10, $5 w/ student ID
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.
Lounge 114 - "Jackson Got Talent" 7:30-9 p.m. $10, $5 w/ student ID
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus